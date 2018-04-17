Netherlands forward Dost announces international retirement

Sporting CP forward Bas Dost has announced his retirement from international football after earning 18 caps for Netherlands.

Dost struggled to replicate his stunning club form - netting 59 goals in two Primeira Liga seasons - on the international stage, scoring just once for his country.

His Netherlands career has been restricted to a fringe role, and with little sign of improvement following the arrival of Ronald Koeman, Dost has opted to call time on international football.

"I have suppressed the feeling that I wanted to stop with [international football] for a long time," Dost said, as reported by AD.

"The fact that I felt really rotten for a week [after the last international break] was the deciding factor.

"It did not go well with Netherlands for whatever reason. I have come to the moment when I say 'no more'. It just has not worked."

Koeman insists he would have given Dost opportunities, adding: "Bas told me personally - I think that was good of him. I'm sorry he is retiring.

"I certainly saw a role for him with Netherlands. When I started as the national team coach, I said that I would like to use the first four international matches to try out players and playing methods so, in that sense, much is still open.

"But I respect the decision he has made, also because I understand that he has had this feeling for some time."