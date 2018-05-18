McClaren confirmed as QPR manager

Former England manager Steve McClaren has been appointed as the new Queens Park Rangers boss.

QPR were without a coach following Ian Holloway's departure earlier this month and the ex-Newcastle United man's appointment was confirmed on Friday, as the 57-year-old signed a two-year deal at Loftus Road.

McClaren, who served as a coach at QPR under Harry Redknapp in 2013, told the club's website: "It's great to be back and it's a challenge that I'm excited by.

"I must admit that I've followed the club closely over the last five years, because of the three months I had here."

Director of Football Les Ferdinand added: "We are delighted with this appointment and, speaking with Steve, I know how excited he is to be here and how determined he is to be a success."

McClaren last managed with Derby County in the Championship early last year.