Match Report- Mamelodi Sundowns 1 Wydad Casablanca 1 battling draw for defending CAF Champions League winners Wydad

Match Report- Mamelodi Sundowns 1 Wydad Casablanca 1

Wydad come from behind to draw 1-1 with Mamelodi Sundowns in CAF Champions League

Defending CAF Champions League winners Wydad Casablanca drew 1-1 with South African side Mamelodi Sundowns of their opening group match of the competition. 


Disaster struck for the Moroccan side when Badr Gaddarine scored an own goal to give the Sundowns an early lead after three minutes. However, Wydad battled back seventeen minutes later and equalized though winger Ismail Haddad. 

 

Both sides battled to take the lead but cancelled each other out. Wydad will take on AS Togo-Port in their second group game in ten days’ time. Whilst the Sundowns will face Guinean side Horoya AC. 
 

