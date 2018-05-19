Match Report- Al Duhail 2 Al Rayyan 1- Red Knights seal domestic treble with 2-1 Emir Cup win

Al Duhail secured the domestic treble by lifting the Emir Cup with a 2-1 win over Al Rayyan at Khalifa stadium on Saturday evening.



A stunning strike from Duhail captain Karim Boudiaf opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark. Before Sebastian Soria levelled the contest in the second half. Duhail showed their class till the very end with Yusef El Arabi rounding off a fine breakaway to score the winner and make it 2-1 to Djamel Belmadi’s side.



Duhail has been now undefeated for a record 35 games in all competitions and started the contest on the front foot. As early as the 15th minute Boudiaf had clipped the upright with a low drive and it would prove to be a signal of intent from the Qatar international midfielder.



Up the other end, and Al Rayyan lacked ideas up front, but did come close to opening the score when winger Mouhcine Moutouali linked up with veteran striker Sebastian Soria. Duhail managed to get rid of his scrappy shot in the nick of time.



On the 34th minute, Duhail took a deserved lead with a goal of real quality from Boudiaf. Latching onto a clearance from a corner, Boudiaf unleashed a 35-yard screamer which arrowed its way into the top left corner.



The Red Knights continued to dominate till the close of the first half and could have had a two-goal lead had South Korean international Nam Tae Hee’s deflected shot not skipped just wide.



Al Rayyan came out with renewed vigour in the second half, led by club captain Rodrigo Tabata and the industry of Moroccan winger Mouhcine Moutouali. Just after the hour mark, the Lions had a reward for their endeavours as Sebastian Soria’s back post header levelled the tie to set up a grandstand finish.



Both sides pushed hard to find a winner. Eventually, the class of the QSL league champions showed out, as they perfectly took Al Rayyan on the counter-attack to score their winner. Nam Tae Hee drove into the Rayyan penalty box before passing to Yusef El Arabi. The Moroccan striker was left with the simplest of goals to give his side their third domestic trophy in what has been a season to remember for Al Duahil.