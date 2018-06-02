Jesus will support Fred even if Brazil team-mate joins Manchester United

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus says he will continue to support Brazil team-mate Fred, even if the midfielder decides to move to Manchester United.

Fred was linked with a switch to City during the January transfer window, but United have now reportedly emerged as a leading candidate to sign the Shakhtar Donetsk star.

While €50million-rated Fred has suggested the decision over his future will have to wait until after the World Cup, speculation the Premier League giants could swoop for him has continued.

And while Jesus spoke to Fred following reports he may join City, the forward is not willing to get involved in his team-mate's future.

"I talked to Fred in the middle of the season, when there was speculation he could go to Manchester City," Jesus told a news conference.

"But about United, I don't know. The decision is his, it's private, he decides what he wants to do with his career.

"We'll support him wherever he goes. If he goes to United, I can't cheer for the team, but I will always support him."

Jesus and Fred will be in action for Brazil against Croatia at Anfield on Sunday as Tite's men warm up for the World Cup.