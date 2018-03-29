It's just monkey noises who cares - Batshuayi slams UEFA after racism charge dropped

Michy Batshuayi has criticised UEFA after European football's governing body dropped racism charges against Atalanta.

The Borussia Dortmund striker, on loan at the club from Chelsea, accused Atalanta fans of racially abusing him during last month's Europa League tie.

Batshuayi tweeted after the game: "2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands…really?! Hope you have fun watching the rest of the Europa League on TV while we are through. #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther".

UEFA subsequently opened disciplinary proceedings against Atalanta, but they confirmed on Thursday no punishment will be levied against the Serie A side.

Atalanta were fined €34,000 for other charges from the game including the throwing of fireworks and stairways being blocked at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

Batshuayi reacted angrily following news of UEFA dropping the charges emerging.

"LOL. Must be my imagination," the striker wrote on Twitter.

"It's just monkey noise who cares? 2018 guys..."

After Dortmund were knocked out of the Europa League by RB Salzburg this month, Batshuayi shared examples of racist abuse he received on Instagram.

"The problem is real," Batshuayi wrote in a reply on Twitter after highlighting that some users sent him banana and monkey emojis.

"I always enjoy having fun and making fun, even of me, but not with these people."

Atalanta were fined €40,000 in 2014 after bananas were thrown at AC Milan players during a league game.