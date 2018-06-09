I never told him it was okay - Salah responds to Ramos

Mohamed Salah has ridiculed Sergio Ramos' suggestion that he could have battled through the shoulder injury that forced him to leave the Champions League final in tears.

In a moment he described as the worst of his career, Egypt international Salah was withdrawn early in Liverpool's eventual 3-1 defeat in Kiev following an awkward tangle with Ramos.

The Real Madrid defender was criticised heavily for his role in the incident, which threw the Liverpool forward's World Cup participation into doubt.

Ramos later mocked the "magnified" reaction and said Salah could have remained on the pitch if he received an injection, a claim rejected by the Reds star.

"My comment is that it's always okay when the one who made you cry first, then makes you laugh," Salah responded in an interview with Marca.

"Maybe he could also tell me if I'm going to be ready for the World Cup?"

Salah added: "He sent me a message, but I never told him it was 'okay'."

The Premier League Golden Boot winner remains in a race against time to be fit for Egypt's opening Group A game against Uruguay on June 15, although he says his condition has improved and is hopeful of taking part.

But the 25-year-old was quick to dismiss any suggestion that the scale of the injury was overblown.

"When I fell to the ground, I had a mixture of physical pain and a lot of worry. Also anger and sadness for not being able to continue playing the Champions League final," he said.

"Moments later, I also thought about the possibility of not playing in the World Cup and that was a devastating thought."