Germany, Netherlands drawn together in Euro 2020 qualifying

Former champions Germany and the Netherlands will meet each other in qualifying for Euro 2020 after being paired together in Sunday's draw in Dublin.

The Germans were the most dangerous team outside the first pot of seeds for the competition, and will also face Northern Ireland, who they met at the Euro 2016 finals.

Meanwhile, England were given a favourable draw alongside the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Kosovo.



The group line-ups for Euro 2020 following Sunday's draw in Dublin:



Group A: England, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo

Group B: Portugal, Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania, Luxembourg

Group C: Netherlands, Germany, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus

Group D: Switzerland, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Georgia, Gibraltar,

Group E: Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan

Group F: Spain, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta

Group G: Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, FYR Macedonia, Latvia

Group H: France, Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova, Andorra

Group I: Belgium, Russia, Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, San Marino

Group J: Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein

