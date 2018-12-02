Germany, Netherlands drawn together in Euro 2020 qualifying

Former champions Germany and the Netherlands will meet each other in qualifying for Euro 2020 after being paired together in Sunday's draw in Dublin.
The Germans were the most dangerous team outside the first pot of seeds for the competition, and will also face Northern Ireland, who they met at the Euro 2016 finals.
Meanwhile, England were given a favourable draw alongside the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Kosovo.
The group line-ups for Euro 2020 following Sunday's draw in Dublin:
Group A: England, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo
Group B: Portugal, Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania, Luxembourg
Group C: Netherlands, Germany, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus
Group D: Switzerland, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Georgia, Gibraltar,
Group E: Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan
Group F: Spain, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta
Group G: Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, FYR Macedonia, Latvia
Group H: France, Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova, Andorra
Group I: Belgium, Russia, Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, San Marino
Group J: Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein