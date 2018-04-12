France international Fekir set for Lyon return

Lyon and France have received a welcome boost as Nabil Fekir is set to return from six weeks out with a knee injury.

Fekir has been out of action since limping off in the 1-1 Ligue 1 draw against Saint-Etienne in February, missing both legs of Lyon's Europa League last-16 elimination at the hands of CSKA Moscow.

Head coach Bruno Genesio announced on Thursday the 24-year-old is in contention to make his comeback in Saturday's clash with Amiens.

"Nabil is well, he has regained his strength. His knee doesn't hurt so he is available for Saturday," Genesio said of Fekir, who has scored 16 goals and provided six assists in Ligue 1 this season.

Fekir's recovery will be welcome news for France boss Didier Deschamps ahead of the World Cup in Russia, although he faces tough competition for a spot in the squad.