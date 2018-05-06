Ferdinand and Gascoigne 'praying' for full Ferguson recovery

Rio Ferdinand and Paul Gascoigne have each sent messages of support to Alex Ferguson as the former Manchester United manager recovers from a brain haemorrhage.

Ferguson is reported to have fallen ill on Friday and was admitted to Macclesfield District Hospital before being transferred later to Salford Royal.

United confirmed the 76-year-old had emergency surgery on Saturday, adding that "the procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery".

Tributes and messages of goodwill have poured in from across world football, with clubs including Barcelona, AC Milan, West Ham and fierce rivals Liverpool and Manchester City offering solidarity.

Football stars past and present have also offered encouragement to Ferguson, such as David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Massimiliano Allegri, Sam Allardyce, Mark Hughes, Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick and David Silva.

Former United defender Ferdinand tweeted "praying for good health boss!" early on Sunday, alongside a picture of him with Ferguson as they celebrated winning the 2012-13 Premier League title.

Ex-England star Gascoigne also said he was "praying" for Ferguson's recovery, adding "you've won everything in life any player or manager dreams of".

Former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti added on Twitter: "Impatiently waiting for positive news. Thinking of you my dear friend."