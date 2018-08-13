English
Français
العربية
Premier league
Football

Eto'o signs for Qatar league side

By

Veteran Cameroon star Samuel Eto'o has signed for Qatar league side, Qatar Sports Club, it was announced Monday, just days after he ended a brief stay at Turkish side Konyaspor.

AFP

 

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker will be unveiled on Tuesday, said Qatar Sports Club, the latest big-name edition to Qatar's domestic league as it gears up to host the 2022 World Cup.

The club said on social media that it would "present the international star Samuel Eto'o" at a press conference.

It is understood he underwent a medical earlier in the day.

The four-time African player of the year will join former colleagues in Qatar, including ex-Barcelona teammate Xavi Hernandez, who plays for Al Sadd, and Wesley Sneijder who was at Inter with Eto'o.

Samuel Eto'o Qatar Sports Club
Previous David Silva announces retirement from internationa
Read
David Silva announces retirement from international football
Next No Cech mate - Arsenal goalkeeper hits back at Bay
Read
No Cech mate - Arsenal goalkeeper hits back at Bayer Leverkusen