Eto'o signs for Qatar league side

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker will be unveiled on Tuesday, said Qatar Sports Club, the latest big-name edition to Qatar's domestic league as it gears up to host the 2022 World Cup.

The club said on social media that it would "present the international star Samuel Eto'o" at a press conference.

It is understood he underwent a medical earlier in the day.

The four-time African player of the year will join former colleagues in Qatar, including ex-Barcelona teammate Xavi Hernandez, who plays for Al Sadd, and Wesley Sneijder who was at Inter with Eto'o.