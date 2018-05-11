Coupe de France finalists Les Herbiers relegated from third tier

Les Herbiers suffered relegation from an extremely tight Championnat National on Friday, just three days after taking on the mighty Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de France final.

Having gone down 2-0 to treble winners PSG in the showpiece at the Stade de France on Tuesday, Stephane Masala's amateur side fell to a 4-1 defeat against Beziers – who earned promotion to Ligue 2 with the win – in the same week and will consequently spend next season in the fourth tier.

Les Herbiers went into the final round of fixtures in 13th, two points clear of the bottom three, but Entente SSG's 3-2 win at Grenoble and Cholet's 1-1 draw with Creteil sent them down to 15th.

Despite finishing level on points with Cholet, an inferior head-to-head record meant Les Herbiers were the side to suffer relegation, bringing a heart-breaking end to a historic season for the club.

Chambly, who Masala's team overcame in the Coupe de France semi-finals, avoided the drop in a division that saw just three points separate 15th from sixth.