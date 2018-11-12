Conte content to wait until June for coaching return

Antonio Conte insists he is happy to wait until June to get back into management despite speculation linking him with Real Madrid.

The 49-year-old has been out of a job since leaving Chelsea in July and has been the frontrunner to replace Julen Lopetegui in the Spanish capital.

Santiago Solari has completed a perfect audition for the job, however, winning his four games in temporary charge, and is expected to be given the position on a permanent basis.

That does not appear to bother Conte, though, who admits that he is in no rush to get back into management and is content to wait until the end of the current campaign before taking a role.

"Do I see myself in an important dugout soon? I see myself at home today," he told reporters.

"I'm recharging my batteries at the moment, watching a few games and following some of my colleagues.

"For the type of coach I am, I prefer to wait for June to find a new job."

When asked if he sees himself coaching in Serie A again, the former Juventus boss said: "Never say never. I'm Italian, I feel good here and I'd like to work, without excluding going abroad of course."