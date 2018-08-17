CAF Champions League Review: Wydad, Al Ahly & TP Mazembe qualify

CAF Champions League holders Wydad Casablanca qualified from the group stage with 2017 beaten finalists Al Ahly also booking a place in the quarter-finals.

Anas Al Asbahi struck in the 56th minute to earn Wydad a 1-0 home win against Mamelodi Sundowns, with the South African side left on the brink of elimination.

Horoya boosted their chances of following Wydad out of Group C with a 2-1 home win over Togo Port, Bolaji Simeon Sakin controlling the ball in the box and firing the Guinean side's winner through a defender's legs.

Al Ahly won 1-0 at already qualified ES Tunis to guarantee their progress from Group A, Walid Azarou scoring the only goal of the game against the run of play for the Egyptian giants.

Congolese side TP Mazembe booked their quarter-final berth with a 1-1 draw away to ES Setif, who now need results elsewhere to go their way if they are to qualify from Group C.

Defender Kabaso Chongo earned Mazembe a precious point late on in Algeria, his strike cancelling out Mohamed Islam Bakir's opener.