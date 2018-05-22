Buffon to decide future in a week amid PSG speculation

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon said he will decide his future within a week as the Italian great reportedly nears a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Buffon's illustrious 17-year Juve career came to an end on Saturday as the seven-time reigning Serie A champions closed out their season with an emotional 2-1 win over Verona.

The 40-year-old has since been linked to French champions PSG, who are believed to be in advanced talks to sign the soon-to-be free agent.

Asked about PSG's interest following Andrea Pirlo's testimonial on Monday, Buffon told Sky Sport Italia: "I need a week to be calm and analyse everything.

"These aren't simple choices. At 40, you can't make decisions in the heat of the moment."

Buffon enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Juventus, the Italy international helping the Bianconeri to nine Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia trophies and five Supercoppa Italiana victories.

The 2006 World Cup winner also reached three Champions League finals during his time in Turin, having arrived from Parma in 2001.

Buffon added: "I think of this passionate and deep love with the fans. I don’t think there was a better way for me to end my spell with Juve."