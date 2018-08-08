English
Bayern score 20 against amateurs in friendly

Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski, Sandro Wagner and Maximilian Franzke got hat-tricks as Bayern Munich routed amateurs Rottach-Egern 20-2.

Bayern Munich showed Rottach-Egern no sympathy by thrashing the amateur club 20-2 in their final pre-season friendly before the new campaign.

Four days before Niko Kovac's men face Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFL-Supercup, they met Bavarian minnows Rottach-Egern in a contest that was predictably one-sided.

Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski, Sandro Wagner and Maximilian Franzke all scored hat-tricks, while Thomas Muller and James Rodriguez each bagged braces.

The first of Coman's three strikes was scored just 39 seconds into the first half, during which Bayern conceded twice.

