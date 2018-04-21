Mitch Freeley

Live Updates

Second Half

55- Eriksen smashes the ball across the goal no Spurs player was on hand to tap it in!

52- Penalty shout for United?! Sanchez chips up a ball into the box. Lingard falls to the turf after pressure from Vertongen, it wasn't enough to get a penalty.

50- Slow start to the second half. Alli picks up a yellow for a rash challenge on Lingard.

Peep! Spurs get us back underway!

First Half

Half Time- Man United 1 Spurs 1. A thoroughly entertaining half of football that. Spurs started well and deservedly took the lead through Dele Alli. Then, Man United found their way back into the match with an Alexis Sanchez header. The second half is shaping up to be a goodun! I'm off to grab a cup of tea!

46- Post! Eric Dier rattles the upright! The Spurs midfielder cracks a shot from 25 yards which bounces towards goal. De Gea is rooted to the spot, as the ball bounces and hits the post. So close!

45- Two minutes of extra time to be played to round off the first half.

43- Pogba has a shot from outside the box and looks set to be heading into the top corner. Vorm gets a hand to it.

42- Lukaku digs out a shot, it's promptly blocked by Vertongen.

40- Son has been a pest on the left wing, his attempted cross goes out for a corner, which is gathered up by De Gea.

36- Son on the volley! The ball brushes against the top of the net. He's well offside.

35- Eriksen is standing over a dangerous freekick... United clear it at the near post through Young.

30- United are a completely different side since the leveller, their fans are rightly enjoying their day

28- Son picks up a yellow for a challenge on Sanchez

27- That was a chance for United. Lukaku picks out Lingard with a cross, the ball pings off the attacker for the goal-kick.

26- United captain Antonio Valencia gets a yellow for a rash challenge on Alli.

23- Goal! Just like that United pounce! It had to be the former Arsenal man Alexis Sanchez. Pogba shrugs Dembele off the ball and crosses, Sanchez is in the right play at the right time and nods it past a motionless Vorm. It's certainly not pretty but United are back in the contest. 1-1.

22- Vorm miskicks a ball to played to him from Vertongen. A rare mistake from a Spurs player in the first 22 minutes of action.

19- Manchester United look a little lost here at the minute. Spurs have been fantastic in the early exchanges.

16-Another chance for Spurs, Son drills a cross into the near post. Alli is sliding in, but Phil Jones is equal to it and gets the ball clear.

14- Spurs look sharp here. It's almost like they've been playing at Wembley all season...

11- Goal! Spurs go 1-0 up! Sanchez clips a long ball to Eriksen, the Danish playmaker plays a perfect pass to the back post and Alli is on hand to tap the ball into the back of the net. What a start for Spurs!

8- First chance of note for United. Matic picks out Lukaku at the back post. His header flies over the bar.

4- First corner of the game for United, it's easily cleared by Dembele.

2- Sanchez is caught by Trippier, it's a nasty challenge from the Spurs player on the former Arsenal man.

1 Within seconds Spurs get the first corner of the game, Harry Kane's shot deflects out of play!

Peep! Manchester United get us underway!

Minutes away from Kick-off! Quick reminder, you can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Team News

Now for Man United!

Your #MUFC #EmiratesFACup semi-final line-up...



The boss makes five changes from Wednesday's win over Bournemouth.

First up Spurs!

Preview

Manchester United head to Wembley to take on a Tottenham side for a chance to play in the FA Cup Final. With Manchester City claiming the Premier League crown last weekend, the FA Cup represents the only chance for silverware for both sides. Having used Wembley as their home this season, many people will have Spurs down as the favourites but Jose Mourinho is seasoned enough to get his Manchester United side through the semi-final to the showpiece final on the 19th of May.

In team news, Manchester United should welcome back Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic into the side after being rested in the midweek win over Bournemouth.

As for Spurs, Dele Alli should return to the side after not featuring against Brighton. Cup keeper Michel Vorm should also get the start against United. As ever you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.