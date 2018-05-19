Match Report

Eden Hazard inspired Chelsea to a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

The 27-year-old forward fuelled speculation over his future this week by stating he will wait and see how Chelsea's close-season transfer policy develops before committing to a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

But he was all business at England's national stadium as he turned the first half into an ordeal for Phil Jones – the United defender whose clumsy foul meant Hazard won and converted a 22nd-minute penalty.

United improved upon a tepid showing after the break and Alexis Sanchez had a goal ruled out for offside, but even the late introduction of Romelu Lukaku on his return from an ankle injury could not force an equaliser.

It meant a sweet victory for Antonio Conte over his rival Jose Mourinho on what could prove his farewell outing as Chelsea coach, with the FA Cup a notable consolation after their Premier League title defence slumped to a fifth-place finish.

As in the semi-final win over Tottenham, David de Gea was preferred to United's regular cup goalkeeper Sergio Romero and the Spain international was called upon in the ninth minute.

Jones gave away possession and Tiemoue Bakayoko set Hazard running at the backpedalling England defender, who he skipped past and forced De Gea to save with his right boot at the near post.

Bakayoko and Sanchez had half-hearted penalty appeals turned down but there was little doubt for referee Michael Oliver when he later pointed to the United spot. An utterly hapless start to the game continued for Jones, who blundered through Hazard as the Belgium star darted around him after bringing Cesc Fabregas' lofted pass under his spell.

Conte was furious on the touchline after Jones was only yellow carded – in line with the International Football Association Board update brought in from last season – but Hazard was a picture of calmness as he stroked home, sending De Gea the wrong way.

Jones had a chance to make amends but headed wide at the far post from Ashley Young's left-wing cross, with United belatedly arriving as an attacking force in the closing minutes of the half.

Antonio Rudiger blocked well from Marcus Rashford after Paul Pogba drove a counter-attack in stoppage time.

Mourinho's side enjoyed their first sustained spell of pressure early in the second half, with Ander Herrera liberated from attempting to shackle Hazard and lending greater impetus to United's midfield play.

Thibaut Courtois beat away a drive from Rashford and Pogba saw a deflected 57th-minute shot loop behind, before Nemanja Matic scuffed wide wastefully against his former club.

The pressure looked to have told in the 63rd minute but Sanchez was fractionally offside – a decision confirmed by VAR – when he prodded in after Courtois denied Jones.

Chelsea attacks had become a rarity by the time N'Golo Kante marauded forward and played in Marcos Alonso. The wing-back was denied by his countryman De Gea and Young escaped penalty claims for handball as Chelsea followed up.

Courtois denied Rashford one against one before the England forward made way for Lukaku, and Mourinho would no doubt have preferred a glorious 82nd-minute headed chance fell to the Belgian as opposed to Pogba. Chelsea held on, and Antonio Conte won his first domestic final as a manager. It may prove to be a glorious goodbye for the Italian boss, with his future in doubt at Chelsea.

Live Updates!

Second Half

95- Peep! All over! Chelsea has won the FA Cup! An Eden Hazard penalty in the first half was the difference in the end! Match Report to follow!

94- Mourinho is checking his watch. Chelsea has won a corner, it's only a matter of time now!

92- The Chelsea fans are finding their voice! United have the ball. This must be the last attack, a cross is launched in and Matic heads well over. A big chance missed!

90- Five minutes of extra time!

89- Now Hazard is replaced, who is the potential match winner by Willian. Chelsea are on the verge of their eighth FA Cup.

88- Giroud is replaced by Morata. Who will battle for the final minutes.

87- Young with a great ball to Sanchez who controls perfectly, he tees up Martial but his deft chip hits the top of the net. Not what United needed.

86- It's tense at Wembley. Nervy stuff all around.

82- Chelsea just needs to ride out the final ten minutes or so. If they can, it would be the first domestic final won by Antonio Conte. Which is a crazy stat!

81- Poga, free in the box. His header flashes wide. That was a real chance for United, is the cup slipping out of their grasp?

79- Matic has a crack from 35 yards out... Courtois parries it. The corner is wasted.

78- Chelsea seemed to have weathered that spell of United pressure and are seeing a little more of the ball now.

72- United are rolling the dice! Lukaku and Martial replace Rashford and Lingard!

71- Lingard plays in Rashford, Courtois stays big and the shot rebounds off the keeper.

68- As much as United are putting the pressure on, Chelsea is looking lively on the breakaway. Kante sets up Alonso, who was in plenty of space! The Spaniard shapes to shoot, but the ball is blocked by de Gea. In the aftermath, Chelsea claims a handball in the ball by Ashley Young. It's not given.

67- Ashley Young and Azpilicueta have a frank exchange of views after Young is pushed down by the Chelsea captain. Rightly Michael Oliver plays on. He's had a good game today.

62- United put the ball into the net! However, Sanchez is correctly flagged offside! Michael Oliver has a chat with VAR who backs him up. Courtois is clattered by Sanchez, but he'll stay on! It was a perfect call from the linesman!

61- United are racking up the chances now. Amazingly they have only had one shot on target.

59- Rudiger half clears the ball, it falls to Matic who drives forward his tame shot trickles wide. The Serbian should have done a little better.

55- United are ramping up the pressure. Sanchez doggedly wins the ball back and sets up Rashford who has a fierce shot at goal, which is parried away. A much better go from United.

50- Five minutes into the second half... It's more of the same... United happy to have the ball, and not do much with it! Meanwhile, Lukaku limbers up

Peep! Chelsea gets us back underway.

First Half

Peep- Chelsea are 1-0 at the break! Hazard from the penalty spot. All to play for in the second half! I'm off for a cup of tea!

46- Pogba skips through the box, knocks the ball to Rashford who cannot quite get the right connection! Close!

45- One minute of football left!

44- Closest United have been! Ashley young knocks in a deep cross and Phil Jones times the run perfectly to meet the ball at the back post. Unfortunately, the ball is a little long and the header skims just wide.

41- Man United, plenty of the ball, no real penetration or purpose in the first half. Mourinho has to do somthing about this at the break.

38- Chelsea wins a corner which is played in by Fabregas. de Gea comes out and swoops the ball away with a textbook punch.

34- Sanchez has had a funny few minutes. The Chilean gives away a freekick in a dangerous spot just outside the box after tripping Bakayoko. Fabregas slams his shot into the wall. That was poor from the Chelsea midfielder.

31- Sanchez finds himself with some space outside the Chelsea box. His effort flies well over.

28- United seemed to have kicked into life. However, Mourinho's side has had plenty of the ball without threatening Courtois.

25- Pogba wins a dangerous free-kick for United, Sanchez craftily knocks the ball to an onrushing Herrera who mishits the shot. The ball is recycled to Sanchez, who crosses for Pogba. United win the corner which is eventually cleared by Chelsea.

22- Goal! Chelsea goes 1-0 up from the penalty spot. Phil Jones completely messes up that tackle on Hazard, who sprints away on the counter-attack. Chelsea is looking for a red card but its a yellow for Jones which in balance is far. Hazard steps up and coolly slots the ball into the bottom left side. Chelsea is 1-0 up!

19- Hazard uncharacteristically fires a pass out for a throw-in, to the delight of the United fans.

16- Chelsea has been impressive in the last ten minutes, just getting the better of the possession so far.

13- Penalty shout for Chelsea? Bakayoko gets hauled down by former Blues midfielder Matic. The Chelsea players are looking for a penalty, Michael Oliver correctly ignores the calls. Play on!

9- Hazard shimmies past Jones, and cracks a shot towards goal from a tight angle, de Gea in typical de Gea style sticks out a boot to save. It's the first chance of note in the game.

6- Cesc Fabregas beats Paul Pogba in a tussle for the ball. I know, I know it's a quiet start.

4- It's been a tetchy start to the game so far. United seem more than happy to slowly knock the ball around. This could be a long afternoon of ponderous football.

1- Early freekick for Chelsea as Herrera pulls down Alonso. The ball from Fabregas is easily taken by de Gea.

Peep! Marcus Rashford gets the party started! Quick reminder, VAR will be used in the final!

Preamble

The national anthem has been sung, all the pre-match pageantry is over! Let's do this!

Right! Minutes away from Kick-off!

Uhoh! The players are out!

Whilst Chelsea is looking the part in what looks like a magical day in the capital!

Just under ten minutes to Kick-off! The United boys look focused during the warm-up!

Now for Manchester United. Lukaku has lost his race to be fit for the final but does make the bench. Marcus Rashford replaces the Belgian international.

Parp the team news horn! First up Chelsea! Conte goes with Giroud to lead the line, in what could be the final game for the Italian boss with the Blues.

Hello! Welcome to the live blog of today's FA Cup final between Chelsea & Manchester United. It's a chance for both sides to pick up their first piece of silverware in what has been a disappointing season in the league. Let's see who can come out on top!

Preview

The FA Cup on Saturday evening represents the only shot at silverware for both Chelsea & Manchester United. Both sides have had frustrating domestic seasons in the league and will be aiming for glory at the showpiece final at Wembley.

Chelsea last picked up the FA Cup during the 2011/2012 season. A 2-1 victory over Liverpool with goals from former players Ramires and Didier Drogba gave the Blues their seventh FA Cup trophy. Just a week later, Chelsea would defeat Bayern Munich to claim a first ever Champions League title under the tenure of interim boss Roberto Di Matteo.

This final could be the last for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. With Chelsea missing out on Champions League football last weekend, that will only speed up the Italians departure from the West London club. Conte will be looking to go out on a high, having lost last season’s cup final to Arsenal. Former Gooner Oliver Giroud could be crucial to the Blues chances of out-muscling United in defence. Whilst the Chelsea player of the year N’Golo Kante will have a big say in the middle of the park trying to keep Paul Pogba quiet.

In team news, Chelsea will be without Danny Drinkwater & defender David Luiz who are absent with respective calf and knee injuries.



Predicted Team- Chelsea

Courtois; Moses, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Fabregas; Willian, Giroud, Hazard

Location- Wembley Stadium

Channel- 11HD

Kick-Off- 19:15 (Mecca)

Watch Online- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Whilst Manchester United’s recent record in the FA Cup is a little better, with the Red Devils last picking up the trophy in the 2015-16 season, in what proved to be the final game for boss Louis van Gaal. The tie against Crystal Palace was a tightly contested affair, which saw United win the game in extra time thanks to a Jesse Lingard goal.

January signing Alexis Sanchez will be a key man for United if they are to get the better of Chelsea and lift the famous trophy. The Chilean attacker played a key role in the semi-final victory over Tottenham and tends to relish playing at the national stadium.

A further boost for Jose Mourinho will be the injury to cup keeper Sergio Romero. This means that number 1 David de Gea is likely to start and that could be crucial if this contest goes all the way to penalties.

United have only two injury doubts heading into the final, with striker Romalu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini facing late fitness tests.

Predicted Team Manchester United

De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Young; Matic, Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez.

It certainly promises to be a must-watch game when Chelsea and Manchester United battle it out for the FA CUP.


