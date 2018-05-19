Live Updates!

First Half

41- Man United, plenty of the ball, no real penetration or purpose in the first half. Mourinho has to do somthing about this at the break.

38- Chelsea wins a corner which is played in by Fabregas. de Gea comes out and swoops the ball away with a textbook punch.

34- Sanchez has had a funny few minutes. The Chilean gives away a freekick in a dangerous spot just outside the box after tripping Bakayoko. Fabregas slams his shot into the wall. That was poor from the Chelsea midfielder.

31- Sanchez finds himself with some space outside the Chelsea box. His effort flies well over.

28- United seemed to have kicked into life. However, Mourinho's side has had plenty of the ball without threatening Courtois.

25- Pogba wins a dangerous free-kick for United, Sanchez craftily knocks the ball to an onrushing Herrera who mishits the shot. The ball is recycled to Sanchez, who crosses for Pogba. United win the corner which is eventually cleared by Chelsea.

22- Goal! Chelsea goes 1-0 up from the penalty spot. Phil Jones completely messes up that tackle on Hazard, who sprints away on the counter-attack. Chelsea is looking for a red card but its a yellow for Jones which in balance is far. Hazard steps up and coolly slots the ball into the bottom left side. Chelsea is 1-0 up!

19- Hazard uncharacteristically fires a pass out for a throw-in, to the delight of the United fans.

16- Chelsea has been impressive in the last ten minutes, just getting the better of the possession so far.

13- Penalty shout for Chelsea? Bakayoko gets hauled down by former Blues midfielder Matic. The Chelsea players are looking for a penalty, Michael Oliver correctly ignores the calls. Play on!

9- Hazard shimmies past Jones, and cracks a shot towards goal from a tight angle, de Gea in typical de Gea style sticks out a boot to save. It's the first chance of note in the game.

6- Cesc Fabregas beats Paul Pogba in a tussle for the ball. I know, I know it's a quiet start.

4- It's been a tetchy start to the game so far. United seem more than happy to slowly knock the ball around. This could be a long afternoon of ponderous football.

1- Early freekick for Chelsea as Herrera pulls down Alonso. The ball from Fabregas is easily taken by de Gea.

Peep! Marcus Rashford gets the party started! Quick reminder, VAR will be used in the final!

Preamble

The national anthem has been sung, all the pre-match pageantry is over! Let's do this!

Right! Minutes away from Kick-off! You can catch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Uhoh! The players are out!

Whilst Chelsea is looking the part in what looks like a magical day in the capital!

Just under ten minutes to Kick-off! The United boys look focused during the warm-up!

Now for Manchester United. Lukaku has lost his race to be fit for the final but does make the bench. Marcus Rashford replaces the Belgian international.

Parp the team news horn! First up Chelsea! Conte goes with Giroud to lead the line, in what could be the final game for the Italian boss with the Blues.

Hello! Welcome to the live blog of today's FA Cup final between Chelsea & Manchester United. It's a chance for both sides to pick up their first piece of silverware in what has been a disappointing season in the league. Let's see who can come out on top!

Preview

The FA Cup on Saturday evening represents the only shot at silverware for both Chelsea & Manchester United. Both sides have had frustrating domestic seasons in the league and will be aiming for glory at the showpiece final at Wembley. As ever, you can watch all the action from the FA Cup Final Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Chelsea last picked up the FA Cup during the 2011/2012 season. A 2-1 victory over Liverpool with goals from former players Ramires and Didier Drogba gave the Blues their seventh FA Cup trophy. Just a week later, Chelsea would defeat Bayern Munich to claim a first ever Champions League title under the tenure of interim boss Roberto Di Matteo.

This final could be the last for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. With Chelsea missing out on Champions League football last weekend, that will only speed up the Italians departure from the West London club. Conte will be looking to go out on a high, having lost last season’s cup final to Arsenal. Former Gooner Oliver Giroud could be crucial to the Blues chances of out-muscling United in defence. Whilst the Chelsea player of the year N’Golo Kante will have a big say in the middle of the park trying to keep Paul Pogba quiet.

In team news, Chelsea will be without Danny Drinkwater & defender David Luiz who are absent with respective calf and knee injuries.



Predicted Team- Chelsea

Courtois; Moses, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Fabregas; Willian, Giroud, Hazard

Location- Wembley Stadium

Channel- 11HD

Kick-Off- 19:15 (Mecca)

Watch Online- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Whilst Manchester United’s recent record in the FA Cup is a little better, with the Red Devils last picking up the trophy in the 2015-16 season, in what proved to be the final game for boss Louis van Gaal. The tie against Crystal Palace was a tightly contested affair, which saw United win the game in extra time thanks to a Jesse Lingard goal.

January signing Alexis Sanchez will be a key man for United if they are to get the better of Chelsea and lift the famous trophy. The Chilean attacker played a key role in the semi-final victory over Tottenham and tends to relish playing at the national stadium.

A further boost for Jose Mourinho will be the injury to cup keeper Sergio Romero. This means that number 1 David de Gea is likely to start and that could be crucial if this contest goes all the way to penalties.

United have only two injury doubts heading into the final, with striker Romalu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini facing late fitness tests.

Predicted Team Manchester United

De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Young; Matic, Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez.

It certainly promises to be a must-watch game when Chelsea and Manchester United battle it out for the FA CUP. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

