Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel wins Bahrain Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel for Ferrari held off Valtteri Bottas in Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix to follow up his success in the season-opener in Australia.

Bottas in a Mercedes was in Vettel's slipstream in the closing stages but the chequered flag came just in time for the German four-time former champion.

Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton took third having started ninth but Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari retired on lap 36 after a nasty incident at a pit stop when a Ferrari mechanic was knocked over and taken to hospital.