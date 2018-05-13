We need to stay calm and humble - Mercedes boss Wolff

Toto Wolff says Mercedes will not get carried away after Lewis Hamilton opened up a 17-point lead in the Formula One drivers' standings with an emphatic victory at the Spanish Grand Prix.

After starting the season slowly, Mercedes recorded their first win of the season when Hamilton triumphed at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix a fortnight ago and the reigning constructors' champions were dominant in Barcelona.

Hamilton led home a 1-2 in front of team-mate Valtteri Bottas, with nearest title rival Sebastian Vettel only mustering a fourth-placed finish.

All the momentum would now appear to be with Mercedes in the title battle, but team boss Wolff is keeping his feet on the ground.

He told Sky F1: "It wasn't as comfortable as it looked because the race was good, Friday and Saturday were more difficult, and on Valtteri we were taking the tyres pretty far. But Lewis at the front was really outstanding.

"I'm always on the worrying side. We've been very good in winter testing here and when we went to Australia everyone said it would be an easy Mercedes win and then we had difficult races.

"I think we were very good today but we need to stay calm and humble."

The season's next race takes place in Monaco, where Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen secured a Ferrari 1-2 last term.

"Monaco could be a very different story," added Wolff. "It is a track we have suffered a lot at in the past.

"It feels like we are back in business, but let's wait for Monaco as it's a different ball game."