WATCH: Will Smith takes Lewis Hamilton hostage at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes started from pole at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but was it the Briton or Hollywood star Will Smith behind the wheel?

Hamilton has already wrapped up the drivers' championship and Smith appeared keen for a drive at the Yas Marina Circuit.

A video shared on Twitter by Hamilton showed the driver strapped to a chair, with Smith threatening to hijack the championship-winning car.

Given that Smith was later on hand to send the drivers away on the formation lap, it appears Hamilton managed to free himself in time for lights out, but you can watch the video below.

