Verstappen misses Q1 after FP3 crash

Max Verstappen was unable to take part in Monaco Grand Prix qualifying after a crash at the end of Saturday's free practice damaged his gearbox.

Verstappen misjudged his exit from the Swimming Pool complex and ended up in the wall, meaning he will start from the back of the grid on Sunday.

Red Bull reportedly opted for a late gearbox change that was not completed in time for the 20-year-old to return to the track, with a five-place grid penalty set to go his way.

It was a disappointing end to the session for Verstappen who set the second-fastest time in FP3 at just one thousandth of a second behind team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Verstappen will now have to battle through the field at a circuit which is notoriously difficult to overtake on.