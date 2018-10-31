Mitch Freeley

Wednesday Evenings Caribou Cup action throws up plenty of interesting ties with club legends returning to old stomping grounds, and managers facing former employers. Ahead of the action, we have picked out the key talking points from the games.

Lampard takes it to the Bridge

After knocking out Manchester United in the last round, Frank Lampard’s Derby County heads back to Stamford Bridge to face former side Chelsea. Lampard is considered a club legend and is the Blues all-time goal scorer with 211 goals in all competitions. Lampard is slowly putting together an exciting side who are currently in the play-off places in the Championship. With a mixture of exciting youth prospects & experience, Lampard is playing an exciting brand of football which could upset Chelsea.

Derby Loan boys take on Chelsea

Frank Lampard is not only the returnee to the Bridge on Wednesday evening. Derby loanees Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have been given special permission to face parent club Chelsea. However could the decision come back to haunt the Blues on Halloween? Mason Mount has already been called up to the England squad despite never playing a competitive game for Chelsea, whilst defender Tomori has been a regular in the side this season.

Along with Mount & Tomori, Lampard has used the loan market well securing the services of Liverpool prospect Harry Wilson. The Welsh international scored a stunning free-kick against Manchester United. Don’t be surprised if the Derby loanees to cause Chelsea a fright on Wednesday evening.

Pressure on Pochettino?

The Caribou Cup has thrown up a London derby as West Ham welcome Tottenham to the London Stadium for the second time in twenty-two days. Last time out, an uninspired Tottenham side edged out the Irons 1-0 thanks to an Erik Lamela header.

Speculation is rife that Real Madrid may move for Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, and after the news that Tottenham is further in debt thanks to complications with their new stadium could that push the Argentine coach into the arms of Los Blancos? Regardless, Spurs are expected to make plenty of changes from the side that lost to Manchester City on Monday evening.

Pulis faces a familiar foe

Middleborough welcome Crystal Palace to the Riverside on Wednesday, in what will be a familiar game for former Eagles boss Tony Pulis. Borough are currently in third place in the Championship and are well in contention for promotion with the unique robust football played under the Welsh coach.

As for Crystal Palace, they have seemed to have turned a corner following their 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the weekend. Roy Hodgson will tinker slightly with his squad, which could see German playmaker Max Mayer start in the side. Palace, who are fourteenth in the league have bigger games to think about with London derby against Chelsea on Sunday. Don’t be surprised if Pulis gets the better of his former employers.

