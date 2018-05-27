The Triple Crown: Froome's Grand Tour glory in numbers

History was made on Sunday as Chris Froome completed a famous hat-trick, adding the Giro d'Italia to his Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana victories.

The Team Sky man had effectively secured Giro glory on Saturday, holding off the challenge of 2017 champion Tom Dumoulin to hold a 46-second lead heading into the final ceremonial stage around Rome.

And Froome rode into the Italian capital safe in the knowledge that he had joined an exclusive club among cycling's pantheon of greats.

Below, we lay out his incredible achievements and how they stack up against the sport's other superstars.

- Froome is just the third rider to win three consecutive Grand Tours, after Eddy Merckx (four, 1972-73) and Bernard Hinault (three, 1982-83).

- By winning the 2018 Giro, Froome claimed his sixth Grand Tour victory (4x Tour wins, 1x Vuelta, 1x Giro). Only six riders have won more.

- Having made history by becoming the first British rider to win the Vuelta last year, Froome is now the first British man to win the Giro, too.

- In 2017, Froome became just the third cyclist to win the Tour and the Vuelta in the same year and the first to do so since the Vuelta changed its slot in the calendar to after the Tour, in 1995.

- Froome has won six of the last eight Grand Tours he has finished (second at the Vuelta in 2014 and 2016).

- Froome has won the Tour de France four times - only four riders have more victories in the famous race.

- He won time-trial bronze at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, making him the only rider to feature on the podium in both races.