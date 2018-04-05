English
How to watch the Vivo IPL ON beIN SPORTS- Schedule, streaming information, team news, who is taking part, Vivo IPL teams

How to watch the 2018 Vivo IPL with beIN SPORTS

 

The VIVO IPL kicks starts on the 7th of April when last season’s winners the Mumbai Indians take on the returning Chennai Super Kings who have missed the last two seasons.

beIN SPORTS has exclusively acquired the rights for the completion for the next five years. The announcement sees a further strengthening of beIN’s burgeoning global cricket portfolio, following long-term rights agreements signed in 2017 with Cricket Australia (CA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which saw beIN broadcast both the 2017 Ashes test series and the 2018 Big Bash League.

Since its conception in 2007, the VIVO IPL has grown into one of the world’s leading cricket competitions and ranks as the sixth most attended sports league in the world in terms of live in-stadium attendance. This year’s tournament starts on 7 April and will be broadcast & streamed live by beIN SPORTS across 24 countries throughout the MENA region.

As ever, you can subscribe to beIN CONNECT to watch ball by ball action of the VIVO IPL.

 

Who is playing in the 2018 VIVO IPL?

Chennai Super Kings                                     

Delhi Daredevils                                             

Kings XI Punjab                

Kolkata Knight Riders                                                   

Mumbai Indians                                              

Rajasthan Royals                                             

Royal Challengers Bangalore                                                     

Sunrisers Hyderabad

How the competition works

Eight teams from across India will face each other in a home & away in a double round robin format. The top four teams with the best average will take on each other in a play-off. The top two sides in the league will play each other in the first match known as “Qualifier 1” the winner will qualify directly to the grand final.

As for the losing side, they have a second chance to reach the final as they will take on the winner of the match between the third and fourth placed sides in the “Qualifier 2”. The winner of this match will then progress to the grand final which is set to take place on Sunday 27th May at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Schedule

Saturday 7th April 2018

Match Result

Mumbai Indians v
Chennai Super Kings

Match 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  

Sunday 8th April 2018

Kings XI Punjab v
Delhi Daredevils

Match 2, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

  

Kolkata Knight Riders v
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 3, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  

9th April 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad v
Rajasthan Royals

Match 4, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium,
Hyderabad

  

Tuesday 10th April 2018

  

Chennai Super Kings v
Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 5, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium,
Chennai

  

Wednesday 11th April 2018

Rajasthan Royals v
Delhi Daredevils

Match 6, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

  

Thursday 12th April 2018

  

Sunrisers Hyderabad v
Mumbai Indians

Match 7, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium,
Hyderabad

  

Friday 13th April 2018

  

Royal Challengers Bangalore v
Kings XI Punjab

Match 8, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,
Bengaluru

  

Saturday 14th April 2018

  

Mumbai Indians v
Delhi Daredevils

Match 9, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  

Kolkata Knight Riders v
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 10, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  

Sunday 15th April 2018

  

Royal Challengers Bangalore
v Rajasthan Royals

Match 11, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,
Bengaluru

  

Kings XI Punjab v
Chennai Super Kings

Match 12, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

  

Monday 16th April 2018

  

Kolkata Knight Riders v
Delhi Daredevils

Match 13, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  

Tuesday 17th April 2018

  

Mumbai Indians v
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 14, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  

Wednesday 18th April 2018

  

Rajasthan Royals v
Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 15, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

  

Thursday 19th April 2018

  

Kings XI Punjab v
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 16, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

  

Friday 20th April 2018

  

Chennai Super Kings v
Rajasthan Royals

Match 17, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium,
Chennai

  

Saturday 21st April 2018

  

Kolkata Knight Riders v
Kings XI Punjab

Match 18, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  

Royal Challengers Bangalore
v Delhi Daredevils

Match 19, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,
Bengaluru

  

Sunday 22nd April 2018

  

Sunrisers Hyderabad v
Chennai Super Kings

Match 20, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium,
Hyderabad

  

Rajasthan Royals v
Mumbai Indians

Match 21, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

  

Monday 23rd April 2018

  

Delhi Daredevils v
Kings XI Punjab

Match 22, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

  

Tuesday 24th April 2018

  

Mumbai Indians v
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 23, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  

Wednesday 25th April 2018

  

Royal Challengers Bangalore v
Chennai Super Kings

Match 24, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,
Bengaluru

  

Thursday 26th April 2018

  

Sunrisers Hyderabad v
Kings XI Punjab

Match 25, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium,
Hyderabad

  

Friday 27th April 2018

  

Delhi Daredevils v
Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 26, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

  

Saturday 28th April 2018

  

Chennai Super Kings v
Mumbai Indians

Match 27, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium,
Chennai

  

Sunday 29th April 2018

  

Rajasthan Royals v
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 28, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

  

Royal Challengers Bangalore v
Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 29, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,
Bengaluru

  

Monday 30th April 2018

  

Chennai Super Kings v
Delhi Daredevils

Match 30, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium,
Chennai

  

Tuesday 1st May 2018

  

Royal Challengers Bangalore
v Mumbai Indians

Match 31, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,
Bengaluru

  

Wednesday 2nd May 2018

  

Delhi Daredevils v
Rajasthan Royals

Match 32, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

  

Thursday 3rd May 2018

  

Kolkata Knight Riders v
Chennai Super Kings

Match 33, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  

Friday 4th May 2018

  

Kings XI Punjab v
Mumbai Indians

Match 34, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

  

Saturday 5th May 2018

  

Chennai Super Kings v
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 35, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium,
Chennai

  

Sunrisers Hyderabad v
Delhi Daredevils

Match 36, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium,
Hyderabad

  

Sunday 6th May 2018

  

Mumbai Indians v
Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 37, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  

Kings XI Punjab v
Rajasthan Royals

Match 38, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

  

Monday 7th May 2018

  

Sunrisers Hyderabad v
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 39, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium,
Hyderabad

  

Tuesday 8th May 2018

  

Rajasthan Royals v
Kings XI Punjab

Match 40, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

  

Wednesday 9th May 2018

  

Kolkata Knight Riders v
Mumbai Indians

Match 41, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  

Thursday 10th May 2018

  

Delhi Daredevils v
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 42, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

  

Friday 11th May 2018

  

Rajasthan Royals v
Chennai Super Kings

Match 43, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

  

Saturday 12th May 2018

  

Kings XI Punjab v
Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 44, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

  

Delhi Daredevils v Royal
Challengers Bangalore

Match 45, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

  

Sunday 13th May 2018

  

Chennai Super Kings v
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 46, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium,
Chennai

  

Mumbai Indians v
Rajasthan Royals

Match 47, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  

Monday 14th May 2018

  

Kings XI Punjab v Royal
Challengers Bangalore

Match 48, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

  

Tuesday 15th May 2018

  

Kolkata Knight Riders
v Rajasthan Royals

Match 49, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  

Wednesday 16th May 2018

  

Mumbai Indians v
Kings XI Punjab

Match 50, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  

Thursday 17th May 2018

  

Royal Challengers Bangalore
v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 51, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,
Bengaluru

  

Friday 18th May 2018

  

Delhi Daredevils v
Chennai Super Kings

Match 52, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

  

Saturday 19th May 2018

  

Rajasthan Royals v Royal
Challengers Bangalore

Match 53, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

  

Sunrisers Hyderabad v
Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 54, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium,
Hyderabad

  

Sunday 20th May 2018

  

Delhi Daredevils v
Mumbai Indians

Match 55, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

  

Chennai Super Kings v
Kings XI Punjab

Match 56, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium,
Chennai

  

Tuesday 22nd May 2018

  

TBC v TBC

Qualifier 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  

Wednesday 23rd May 2018

  

TBC v TBC

Eliminator, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Maharashtra Cricket Association's
International Stadium, Pune

  

Friday 25th May 2018

  

TBC v TBC

Qualifier 2, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Maharashtra Cricket Association's
International Stadium, Pune

  

Sunday 27th May 2018

  

TBC v TBC

Final, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  

Note: The VIVO IPL schedule is
subject to change.

  

 

