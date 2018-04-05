How to watch the Vivo IPL ON beIN SPORTS- Schedule, streaming information, team news, who is taking part, Vivo IPL teams

The VIVO IPL kicks starts on the 7th of April when last season’s winners the Mumbai Indians take on the returning Chennai Super Kings who have missed the last two seasons.
beIN SPORTS has exclusively acquired the rights for the completion for the next five years. The announcement sees a further strengthening of beIN’s burgeoning global cricket portfolio, following long-term rights agreements signed in 2017 with Cricket Australia (CA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which saw beIN broadcast both the 2017 Ashes test series and the 2018 Big Bash League.
Since its conception in 2007, the VIVO IPL has grown into one of the world’s leading cricket competitions and ranks as the sixth most attended sports league in the world in terms of live in-stadium attendance. This year’s tournament starts on 7 April and will be broadcast & streamed live by beIN SPORTS across 24 countries throughout the MENA region.
Who is playing in the 2018 VIVO IPL?
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Daredevils
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
How the competition works
Eight teams from across India will face each other in a home & away in a double round robin format. The top four teams with the best average will take on each other in a play-off. The top two sides in the league will play each other in the first match known as “Qualifier 1” the winner will qualify directly to the grand final.
As for the losing side, they have a second chance to reach the final as they will take on the winner of the match between the third and fourth placed sides in the “Qualifier 2”. The winner of this match will then progress to the grand final which is set to take place on Sunday 27th May at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Schedule
|
Saturday 7th April 2018
|
Match Result
|
Mumbai Indians v
|
Match 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Sunday 8th April 2018
|
Kings XI Punjab v
|
Match 2, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
|
Kolkata Knight Riders v
|
Match 3, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
9th April 2018
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad v
|
Match 4, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Tuesday 10th April 2018
|
Chennai Super Kings v
|
Match 5, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Wednesday 11th April 2018
|
Rajasthan Royals v
|
Match 6, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Thursday 12th April 2018
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad v
|
Match 7, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Friday 13th April 2018
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore v
|
Match 8, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Saturday 14th April 2018
|
Mumbai Indians v
|
Match 9, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
|
Kolkata Knight Riders v
|
Match 10, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Sunday 15th April 2018
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
Match 11, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
|
Kings XI Punjab v
|
Match 12, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Monday 16th April 2018
|
Kolkata Knight Riders v
|
Match 13, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Tuesday 17th April 2018
|
Mumbai Indians v
|
Match 14, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Wednesday 18th April 2018
|
Rajasthan Royals v
|
Match 15, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Thursday 19th April 2018
|
Kings XI Punjab v
|
Match 16, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Friday 20th April 2018
|
Chennai Super Kings v
|
Match 17, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Saturday 21st April 2018
|
Kolkata Knight Riders v
|
Match 18, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
Match 19, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Sunday 22nd April 2018
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad v
|
Match 20, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
|
Rajasthan Royals v
|
Match 21, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Monday 23rd April 2018
|
Delhi Daredevils v
|
Match 22, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Tuesday 24th April 2018
|
Mumbai Indians v
|
Match 23, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Wednesday 25th April 2018
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore v
|
Match 24, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Thursday 26th April 2018
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad v
|
Match 25, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Friday 27th April 2018
|
Delhi Daredevils v
|
Match 26, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Saturday 28th April 2018
|
Chennai Super Kings v
|
Match 27, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Sunday 29th April 2018
|
Rajasthan Royals v
|
Match 28, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore v
|
Match 29, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Monday 30th April 2018
|
Chennai Super Kings v
|
Match 30, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Tuesday 1st May 2018
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
Match 31, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Wednesday 2nd May 2018
|
Delhi Daredevils v
|
Match 32, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Thursday 3rd May 2018
|
Kolkata Knight Riders v
|
Match 33, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Friday 4th May 2018
|
Kings XI Punjab v
|
Match 34, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Saturday 5th May 2018
|
Chennai Super Kings v
|
Match 35, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad v
|
Match 36, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Sunday 6th May 2018
|
Mumbai Indians v
|
Match 37, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
|
Kings XI Punjab v
|
Match 38, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Monday 7th May 2018
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad v
|
Match 39, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Tuesday 8th May 2018
|
Rajasthan Royals v
|
Match 40, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Wednesday 9th May 2018
|
Kolkata Knight Riders v
|
Match 41, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Thursday 10th May 2018
|
Delhi Daredevils v
|
Match 42, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Friday 11th May 2018
|
Rajasthan Royals v
|
Match 43, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Saturday 12th May 2018
|
Kings XI Punjab v
|
Match 44, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
|
Delhi Daredevils v Royal
|
Match 45, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Sunday 13th May 2018
|
Chennai Super Kings v
|
Match 46, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
|
Mumbai Indians v
|
Match 47, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Monday 14th May 2018
|
Kings XI Punjab v Royal
|
Match 48, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Tuesday 15th May 2018
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
Match 49, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Wednesday 16th May 2018
|
Mumbai Indians v
|
Match 50, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Thursday 17th May 2018
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
Match 51, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Friday 18th May 2018
|
Delhi Daredevils v
|
Match 52, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Saturday 19th May 2018
|
Rajasthan Royals v Royal
|
Match 53, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad v
|
Match 54, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Sunday 20th May 2018
|
Delhi Daredevils v
|
Match 55, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT),
|
Chennai Super Kings v
|
Match 56, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Tuesday 22nd May 2018
|
TBC v TBC
|
Qualifier 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Wednesday 23rd May 2018
|
TBC v TBC
|
Eliminator, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Friday 25th May 2018
|
TBC v TBC
|
Qualifier 2, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Sunday 27th May 2018
|
TBC v TBC
|
Final, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT),
|
Note: The VIVO IPL schedule is