How to watch the Vivo IPL ON beIN SPORTS- Schedule, streaming information, team news, who is taking part, Vivo IPL teams

The VIVO IPL kicks starts on the 7th of April when last season’s winners the Mumbai Indians take on the returning Chennai Super Kings who have missed the last two seasons.

beIN SPORTS has exclusively acquired the rights for the completion for the next five years. The announcement sees a further strengthening of beIN’s burgeoning global cricket portfolio, following long-term rights agreements signed in 2017 with Cricket Australia (CA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which saw beIN broadcast both the 2017 Ashes test series and the 2018 Big Bash League.

Since its conception in 2007, the VIVO IPL has grown into one of the world’s leading cricket competitions and ranks as the sixth most attended sports league in the world in terms of live in-stadium attendance. This year’s tournament starts on 7 April and will be broadcast & streamed live by beIN SPORTS across 24 countries throughout the MENA region.

Who is playing in the 2018 VIVO IPL?

Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Daredevils

Kings XI Punjab

Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

How the competition works

Eight teams from across India will face each other in a home & away in a double round robin format. The top four teams with the best average will take on each other in a play-off. The top two sides in the league will play each other in the first match known as “Qualifier 1” the winner will qualify directly to the grand final.

As for the losing side, they have a second chance to reach the final as they will take on the winner of the match between the third and fourth placed sides in the “Qualifier 2”. The winner of this match will then progress to the grand final which is set to take place on Sunday 27th May at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Schedule