Daredevils dump out defending IPL champions Mumbai

Mumbai Indians saw the defence of their Indian Premier League title come to a premature end on Sunday as they were eliminated in an 11-run defeat to Delhi Daredevils.

The defending champions made a poor start to the 2018 tournament, before recovering their form to put together a strong run in recent weeks and vie with Rajasthan Royals for a place in the eliminator.

But Mumbai fell short at the last, unable to dispose of basement side Delhi, who improbably end on back-to-back victories.

Rishabh Pant caused the holders some problems as the Daredevils opted to bat first, putting on 64 from 44 deliveries to help set a target of 175 that Mumbai could not reach.

Ben Cutting looked to go big with a sizeable number required in the closing stages, but his 37 off 19 was not enough as the hosts bowled out Mumbai and celebrated a huge scalp.

Barring a big Kings XI Punjab victory over Chennai Super Kings to overturn a net run rate deficit, the Royals will now face Kolkata Knight Riders in the next round.

PANT'S BIG TOTAL DOES THE DAMAGE

Delhi made a solid start with the bat, until Prithvi Shaw (12) allowed himself to be woefully run out by a Hardik Pandya direct hit as he ambled back into his crease at the non-striker's end.

Glenn Maxwell (22) followed, clipping on to his stumps, but Pant arrived at the crease to carry Delhi towards a decent total.

The 20-year-old plundered boundary after boundary - including four sixes - and successfully reviewed an lbw decision on 62.

Pant finally departed in the next over, but Vijay Shankar picked up the baton and closed unbeaten on 43, with Abhishek Sharma also not out on 15, as the Daredevils reached a solid 174-4.

CUTTING CANNOT RESCUE CHAMPS

Mumbai's response was underwhelming, as Sandeep Lamichhane, Harshal Patel and Amit Mishra each took three wickets.

Evin Lewis reached 48 off 31, but too many that followed the West Indies international failed to even make double figures, leaving the Indians 38 short with 18 balls remaining.

It initially appeared as though Cutting might just drag his side across the finish line when he strung together three straight boundaries, but partner Mayank Markande made a paltry three from 10 and went to Trent Boult.

Although Cutting supplied another big six at the start of the final over, his next effort fell short and into the hands of Maxwell, before Jasprit Bumrah's golden duck - caught by Boult - concluded a disappointing campaign for Mumbai.