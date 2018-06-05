Woakes to miss start of Australia series, Ball called up

Chris Woakes will miss the start of England's ODI series against Australia, with Jake Ball called into the squad as cover.

It was announced on Monday that the all-rounder had sustained a thigh injury and would not be fit for the game against Scotland on Sunday, while his availability for the Australia matches would continue to be assessed.

And, like Ben Stokes (hamstring), Woakes will be absent for the early part of the Australia series, which gets under way on June 13.

Nottinghamshire seamer Ball has been given the nod, having last featured for the 50-over side in Perth in January as England sealed a 4-1 series win over their old foes.