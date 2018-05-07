Williamson stars again as Sunrisers march on

Indian Premier League leaders Sunrisers Hyderabad sent the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore to another defeat on Monday, as the hosts claimed a five-run victory.

Sunrisers are the pacesetters after 10 matches of the 2018 edition, with their latest success moving them two points clear at the summit.

Captain Kane Williamson was once again key with the bat before his bowlers thrived under the pressure of facing the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Williamson's 56 off 39 balls moved him on to 410 runs, a total only bettered by Ambati Rayudu – who has 423.

Shakib Al Hasan provided important support to Williamson but in tough batting conditions the Sunrisers could only reach 146 before they were bowled out.

In response, RCB got over a middle-order stutter that saw De Villiers depart for just five to need just 12 off the last over.

Colin de Grandhomme (33) looked like being their unlikely hero but he was bowled off the last ball to leave RCB five runs short.

CAPTAIN KANE DELIVERS AGAIN

Williamson has been in fine form throughout the 2018 IPL and was on hand to anchor the Sunrisers innings once again in front of their home fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Seven boundaries – including two maximums – kept his knock ticking over, and although he fell in the 12th over as the momentum was beginning to build.

Shakib's 35 from 32 deliveries helped push the hosts on, but 146 still looked tough to defend.

KOHLI FIRES, AB FAILS

With two of the world's best batsmen at their disposal, RCB should always fancy a run chase but they were superbly restricted by the Sunrisers attack.

Kohli looked on form as he raced to 39 – including 15 off one Shakib over early on. However, the Bangladesh spinner had the last laugh as he had Kohli caught at short third man, Yusuf Pathan taking a super one-hander.

De Villiers was unable to replicate his captain's efforts, though, as he became the 13th victim of Rashid Khan's debut season.