Warner not ruling out retirement after ball-tampering scandal

A tearful David Warner accepted he may never play for Australia again as he refused to rule out retirement after the ball-tampering scandal.

Warner was banned from international and domestic cricket for 12 months by Cricket Australia (CA), having been deemed to have instigated the plan to ball-tamper during the third Test against South Africa.

Steve Smith was also suspended for 12 months, while Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine, with all three players able to appeal.

Facing a news conference on Saturday, Warner said he knew his international career could be over.

"I can honestly say I've only ever wanted to bring glory to my country through playing cricket. In striving to do so, I've made a decision which has had the opposite effect and it's one that I'll regret for as long as I live," he said.

"I do realise that I'm responsible for my own actions and the consequences that that brings. It is heartbreaking to know that I'll not be taking the field with my team-mates I love and respect and that I've let down.

"Right now, it is hard to know what comes next, but first and foremost is the wellbeing of my family.

"In the back of my mind, I suppose there is a tiny ray of hope that I may one day be given the privilege of playing for my country again, but I'm resigned to the fact that that may never happen."

While the left-handed batsman took responsibility and apologised for his role, he dodged multiple questions over who was involved or whether he was the orchestrator.

Asked about retirement, Warner, 31, refused to rule it out as a possibility.

"That's something that I'll continue to sit down with my family and weigh up all my considerations before I make any decisions," he said.