Sutherland resigns as Cricket Australia CEO

Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive officer James Sutherland announced his resignation following a 17-year tenure.

Sutherland will continue as CEO until a replacement is found having given 12 months' notice after fronting the media in Melbourne Wednesday.

The 52-year-old – who was appointed in 2001 – has overseen a turbulent period in Australian cricket following the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Former captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were handed international and domestic suspensions for their roles in hatching a plot to illegally manipulate the ball on day three of the third Test in March.

Darren Lehmann stepped down as head coach after the fourth and final Test, later replaced by former team-mate Justin Langer, while CA is in the midst of a review into "cultural, organisational and governance issues".

"After nearly 20 years at Cricket Australia, the time is right. I feel very comfortable that this is the right time for me and a good time for the game," Sutherland said in a statement, just a week out from Australia's one-day international series against England.

"In the last 12 months we have laid key foundation stones which have included a new strategy for Australian cricket, a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Australian Cricketers' Association that provides certainty for our male and female cricketers, and just recently, a new domestic broadcast rights deal that will see broader TV coverage and significant increases in revenue flowing into the game.

"With these foundations in place, I feel that it is a good time to hand over the reins to a new CEO. My successor will have a strong and stable platform from which to lead our national strategy and to deliver on our bold aspirations to grow cricket as Australia’s favourite sport and a sport for all Australians.

"As it has been over the last 20 years, it will be a privilege and honour to continue to serve the game over the remaining months that I am in office."