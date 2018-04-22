Super Kings survive late onslaught to overshadow Sunrisers

Chennai Super Kings joined Kings XI Punjab at the top of the IPL table thanks to a four-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Ambati Rayudu smashed 79 from 37 deliveries to help the Super Kings post 182-3 - a total that turned out to be just enough in the face of Rashid Khan's late onslaught.

The Afghanistan leg-spinner belted a pair of sixes and a four from the first three balls he faced, but was unable to manage a maximum off the final delivery of the match, meaning the Sunrisers fell agonisingly short in their reply.

Captain Kane Williamson top-scored with 84 as Hyderabad recovered from Deepak Chahar's devastating opening spell to take the see-saw contest down to the wire.

RAYUDU TO THE RESCUE

Chennai had meandered along in their innings until Rayudu provided some much-needed impetus, the right-hander clearing the rope four times, as well as hitting nine fours, as he took a liking to the Hyderabad attack.

A century appeared within his reach until he was needlessly run out. Trying to steal a second run after Manish Pandey’s poor throw from the deep, Rayudu was caught short of his ground after being sent back by Suresh Raina.

Still, despite the careless dismissal ending a third-wicket partnership worth 112, Chennai maintained the momentum to finish strongly.

Captain MS Dhoni made an unbeaten 25 off 12 deliveries while Raina finished up on 54 not out, the India duo helping Super Kings score 128 runs off their final 10 overs.

RECOVERY MISSION

Seamer Chahar claimed a wicket apiece in his first three overs, dismissing Ricky Bhui, Pandey and Deepak Hooda as he finished with impressive figures of 3-15, including a rare maiden.

Yet Williamson received assistance in his recovery mission from Shakib Al Hasan (24) and Yusuf Pathan (45), sharing in respective stands worth 49 and 79 with the pair.

The departure of their skipper - caught superbly by Ravindra Jadeja after top-edging an attempted pull off Dwayne Bravo - seemed to end the Sunrisers' hopes.

However, Rashid gave Chennai a scare with some lusty blows. Bravo went for 10 off two successive deliveries in the 20th over but crucially held his nerve with the game on the line, delivering a full ball outside off stump to only give away a single.