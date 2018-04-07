Super Kings stun Indians in dramatic IPL opener

Chennai Super Kings sealed a dramatic one-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in their return to the Indian Premier League.

The Indians had looked set for a reasonably comfortable victory in the season opener as they set a target of 166, until Dwayne Bravo came to the crease for the visitors.

West Indies international Bravo hit a stunning 68 from just 30 balls to bring the Super Kings back into contention and then after their star man had gone, Kedar Jadhav was able to get Chennai over the line from the penultimate delivery.

A thrilling finale sees the Super Kings return to the competition in style, having been suspended for the last two seasons on corruption charges.

LEWIS OUT EARLY AS DRS DEBUTS

Evin Lewis was hot property at the 2018 auction, but his debut did not go to plan as the Indians opener was out for a duck.

Facing just his second ball, the West Indies big-hitter was trapped lbw by Deepak Chahar before opting for a review - the first use of the system in IPL history.

The on-field decision was upheld and captain Rohit Sharma soon followed as he slogged hopelessly straight up in the air from Shane Watson, presenting Ambati Rayudu with a simple catch.

INDIANS PUT UP A FIGHT

Mumbai did not collapse when their skipper went, though, teenager Ishan Kishan turning in a fine knock of 40, while Suryakumar Yadav reached 43 - both from 29 balls.

And then came the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, who tallied unbeaten scores of 22 and 41 respectively, with the latter passing 500 IPL runs in the process.

Although the Indians were without Australia international Pat Cummins, they initially bowled well, as 20-year-old debutant Mayank Markande (3-23) impressed alongside Hardik Pandya (3-24).

BRILLIANT BRAVO MOUNTS COMEBACK



It was then down for the Super Kings to chase down the score and would have certainly been worried when captain MS Dhoni after picking up just five runs. Although, it was another veteran who proved to be the difference for the returning VIVO IPL side.

West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo starred for the Super Kings smashing 68 runs from just 30 balls to pull his side back in the contest. After Bravo was dismissed, the Chennai based side only needed 7 from the final over to take the win. However, Kedar Jadhav, played through the pain barrier with an apparently injured hamstring to hit a six and a four from Mustafizur Rahman to seal the one-wicket win.