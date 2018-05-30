Sam Curran called into England squad as Stokes cover

Sam Curran has been drafted into the England squad as cover for Ben Stokes.

Stokes is suffering with a tight left hamstring ahead of the second Test against Pakistan at Headingley, which starts on Friday.

Surrey all-rounder Curran will train with his team-mates on Thursday and could make his Test debut, following in the footsteps of older brother Tom, who made two appearances during the Ashes series - taking two wickets - but has not featured in the five-day format since.

Stokes sustained his hamstring strain during fielding practice on Wednesday and will be assessed by the England medical team on Thursday.

Pakistan won the first Test of the two-match series by nine wickets at Lord's.