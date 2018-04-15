Pakistan select fresh faces in Test squad

Pakistan have included five uncapped players in an inexperienced Test squad for the tour of England and Ireland.

Batting trio Fakhar Zaman, Usman Salahuddin and Saad Ali could all be handed debuts on the trip, while there is also a place for left-hander Imam-ul-Haq, the nephew of former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq who is now chief selector for the national team.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf is the other rookie named in a 16-man party that will be captained by wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfraz Ahmed.

Fawad Alam failed to make the cut after being included in an initial 25-man training squad, while a knee injury ruled out fellow batsman Shan Masood.

Wahab Riaz is unsurprisingly omitted; the left-arm paceman was criticised by coach Mickey Arthur for his work ethic and had already fallen out of favour in white-ball cricket.

With spinner Yasir Shah sidelined by a hip problem, fellow slow bowler Shadab Khan - a regular for his country in their limited-overs sides - could get the chance to add to his solitary Test cap.

Pakistan are the opponents for Ireland's first Test match in Malahide, with the historic game getting underway on May 11.

The tourists then move on to Lord's for the series opener against England before rounding out the Test leg of their trip at Headingley.

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Sami Aslam, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Usman Sallahuddin, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Rahat Ali, Saad Ali, Faheem Ashraf