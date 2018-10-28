Pakistan cruise to series whitewash over Australia

Pakistan cruised to a rare limited-overs series whitewash over Australia in Dubai on Sunday with a 33-run victory in the third Twenty20.

Having dominated throughout Australia's tour of the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan inflicted more misery on Aaron Finch's side to complete a 3-0 success with five balls to spare.

Babar Azam starred again at the top of the order with his second half century of the series as Pakistan made a superb start under the lights, the hosts racing to 93-0 in the 13th over.

Babar's 50 came off just 40 balls and included a superbly executed upper cut for six off Nathan Coulter-Nile, the bowler only able to watch on as the ball sailed over the third-man boundary.

A crucial unbeaten 32 from Mohammad Hafeez anchored the Pakistan innings as they pushed their way towards another competitive total.

The 121 runs that were shared across the top three proved vital, with the middle order struggling to make an impact as they came in looking to add runs rapidly.

Shoaib Malik's quickfire 18 was the best of the rest as the designated hosts reached 150-5 from their 20 overs – Adam Zampa (1-25) the pick of the Australian bowlers to complete their allocation of four overs, while Mitchell Marsh took 2-6 from his solitary set of six.

Alex Carey looked intent on restoring some Australian pride as he launched an early onslaught against Imad Wasim – the opening bowler going for 20 in the first over as Carey cleared the ropes twice.

It proved to be a false dawn as wickets began to fall at regular intervals, too many of the tourists failing to convert good starts as Shadab Khan (3-19) ripped through them with ease.

Glenn Maxwell's miserable series continued as he was dismissed for just four, his exit leaving Australia 75-5 at the start of the 11th over.

As desperation began to set in, Australia's choices became rash and that saw Coulter-Nile comically run out as Andrew Tye sent his partner back, leaving him stranded as Shadab whipped the bails off.

Zampa was the last man to fall as Hasan Ali (2-14) wrapped things up, sending Australia home with their tails between their legs.