Narine stars as Knight Riders get opening win against Royal Challengers

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) rode on Nitish Rana’s all-round show and Sunil Narine’s whirlwind 19-ball 50 to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets in the VIVO IPL.

In front of a packed Eden Gardens and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, part-time off-spinner Rana (2/11) picked up the big wickets of AB de Villiers and skipper Virat Kohli in successive deliveries to reduce the visitors to 127/4 in 14.3 overs.

Later, Mandeep Singh’s 18-ball 37 helped RCB to a challenging 176/7, but mystery spinner Narine – used effectively as a destructive opener by KKR since last season – made light of the target with a fiery 19-ball 50 (4x4, 5x6) along with Rana who scored a vital 25-ball 34 to steer the hosts over the line with seven balls to spare.

Narine brought up his fifty in 17 balls only to perish two balls later without adding to the tally, his wicket pocketed by Umesh Yadav. While Narine and vice-captain Robin Uthappa (13) associated for a 49-run stand for the second wicket, newly appointed skipper Dinesh Karthik, who was unbeaten on 35 off 29 balls, joined hands with Rana for a 55-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

For RCB, Yadav (2/27) bowled well to bag the wickets of Narine and Uthappa (13) while English pacer Chris Woakes (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers, picking up the wickets of big-hitting Australian opener Chris Lynn (5), Rinku Singh (6) and Andre Russell (15).