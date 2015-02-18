Moles disappointed with Afghanistan debut

Start Continue

Andy Moles was disappointed that Afghanistan were unable to show what they are capable of as they suffered a 105-run defeat in their Cricket World Cup debut against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Afghanistan coach Moles insisted his side were not just making up the numbers in their first World Cup, but the minnows were unable to spring a surprise in their Pool A opener in Canberra.

The Associate nation performed admirably with the ball in their first outing at the showpiece, restricting their more established opponents to 267 all out despite a restorative fifth-wicket partnership of 114 between Shakib Al Hasan (63) and Mushfiqur Rahim (71) - a record for Bangladesh in World Cup matches.

However, Bangladesh then claimed three wickets in as many overs as Afghanistan slumped to 3-3 in reply - all but ending any hope of a successful run-chase.

The required run-rate soon spiralled beyond the minnows' control and, although skipper Mohammad Nabi thumped 44 from 43 deliveries, Afghanistan were all out for 162 in the 43rd over.

Moles said: "Experience‑wise, I think the Bangladesh guys have got far more experience than what we have. We're disappointed with our performance.

"That isn't a true reflection of how we play, but in any game of cricket when you're three for three in one and a half overs, not many teams, if any teams come back from that. We had a couple of good partnerships but then they didn't go on long enough.

"The boys are very proud in their performance, and they know that they haven't given a fair reflection today. They've got to take it on the chin.

"We'll go to New Zealand at five in the morning tomorrow, we play Sri Lanka in three or four days, and we've got to pick ourselves up.

"We know that we haven't played well, we haven't done the things, the basic things that we normally try and do, so from that point of view, we just have to take it on the chin.

"Well played, Bangladesh. I thought their bowlers bowled well and their senior batters did a good job maneuvering the innings to stay where they could push on, but we'll take the disappointment over the next 12 hours or so.

"We'll lick our wounds. We generally thought this was a game that we could win tonight. I still believe if we'd have applied ourselves better than we would have given a better account. But well done to Bangladesh, and they played very well."