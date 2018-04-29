Lynn cashes in on reprieve to get Knight Riders home

Chris Lynn took advantage of an early reprieve by making an unbeaten half-century to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a six-wicket Indian Premier League win over Royal Challengers Bangalore despite another excellent knock from Virat Kohli.

Lynn was dropped on seven by Murugan Ashwin and that proved to be costly for RCB, the Australian batsman scoring 62 not out from 52 balls to get the Knight Riders to their target of 176 with five balls to spare.

RCB captain Kohli top scored with 68 not out from only 44 deliveries to get his side up to 175/4 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but it was not enough to give them a third win of this year's event.

Bangalore's bowling attack has let them down so far in the tournament and that proved to the case again, while their fielding was also sub-standard as they slumped to another defeat without the unwell AB de Villiers.

MIXED BAG FOR BIRTHDAY BOY RUSSELL

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell has produced fireworks with the bat and he made an impact with the ball on his 30th birthday.

Russell had Brendon McCullum (38 from 22 balls) out with a short delivery when the former New Zealand batsman was starting to look ominous.

The birthday boy also cleaned up Manan Vohra for a golden duck with a full toss from the final ball of his first over, which went for only five runs.

Russell saw the back of Mandeep Singh to claim a third wicket, but was dismissed first ball attempting a big hit as KKR closed in on victory.

KOHLI CUTS LOOSE

Kohli took a patient approach after striding out to the middle in the ninth over when Quinton de Kock fell with 67 on the board.

The India skipper shifted through the gears in another classy innings, bringing up his half-century from 36 deliveries and celebrating by smashing Russell for six.

Kohli launched the final ball of the innings from Mitchell Johnson for his third maximum and Colin de Grandhomme also cleared the ropes in a final over which went for 16.

LYNN PUNISHES ASHWIN SPILL

Lynn ought to have been on his way when he tried to hit Yuzvendra Chahal over the top but presented a relatively straightforward chance to Ashwin, who failed to hold on.

Kohli cut a frustrated figure following that let-off and even more so as Lynn held the innings together following a delay for rain, which came with KKR 55 without loss in the seventh over.

The dangerous Lynn hit a six and seven fours, while Robin Uthappa made a quickfire 36 as KKR kept themselves on course.

There was concern when Nitish Rana was forced to retire with a back injury and Russell went from the next delivery, but Shubman Gill cut the first ball of the final over from Umesh Yadav to the boundary to win it.