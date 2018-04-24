Indians equal lowest total in defeat to Sunrisers

Mumbai Indians equalled their lowest IPL total as they collapsed to a 31-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The Indians came into the fixture with only one victory from five matches and the Sunrisers' modest total of 118 offered hope that they could claim a much-needed win.

However, that figure became the second lowest total ever to be defended in the competition as the Indians' chase lacked bite, the hosts posting just 87.

With the exception of Suryakumar Yadav (34) and Krunal Pandya (24), no Indians batsman reached double figures, Siddarth Kaul feasting on that lacklustre display with three wickets for 23 runs.

Sunrisers' batting display had not been too much better, captain Kane Williamson and Yusuf Pathan top-scoring with 29 apiece.

But they will be happy to collect two points that pull them level with second-placed Chennai Super Kings, while the Indians remain locked with Delhi Daredevils at the bottom.

INDIANS' LOWEST TOTAL

For a spell, the Indians looked likely to set a new marker for their lowest total in the competition.

When Kaul took the wickets of Mitchell McClenaghan and Mayank Markande in the 16th over, leaving the Indians 80-8, the history books appeared set for a rewrite.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman did manage to haul the side level with their previous worst, but this result will come as a huge knock to a side already severely lacking in confidence.

TRIPLE SKITTLE

Another rarity for the IPL was also achieved on Tuesday, as all 20 wickets fell in one match for only the third time in the competition's history.

Sunrisers' innings was cut eight balls short, while the Indians' unsuccessful chase lasted only one delivery longer.

The two previous instances occurred in a 2010 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Deccan Chargers, and a Kolkata Knight Riders versus Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in 2017.