England replace India as top-ranked ODI side

England have replaced India as the world's number-one ODI team, following the annual update to the ICC rankings.

The latest calculations see results from the 2014-15 season dropped, a significant boost for England given they managed just seven wins from 25 matches in that campaign.

Eoin Morgan's side therefore pick up eight points to move to a total of 125 and are now three above India, who lose a solitary point.

South Africa (113) slip from second to third in the standings, with New Zealand (112) and Australia (104) rounding out the top five. Australia have suffered as a result of the update, losing eight points from their previous total.

England have won nine of their last 10 bilateral 50-over series including the most recent six. They last topped the ICC ODI rankings in January 2013.