Clarke demands 'full story' of ball-tampering scandal

Michael Clarke says Australian cricket will be "in deep s***" until the full story of the ball-tampering scandal comes out.

Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft admitted to formulating a plan that would see the Australia opener rub tape covered in dirt against the ball in order to gain an unfair advantage against South Africa in the third Test.

The Proteas went on to win by 322 runs and Cricket Australia (CA) is now dealing with the aftermath, sending Smith, Bancroft and vice-captain David Warner home.

Head coach Darren Lehmann will stay on in the role after a CA investigation ruled that only Smith, Bancroft and Warner had prior knowledge of the plot to tamper with the ball.

But former Australia captain Clarke, who retired from international cricket following the 2015 Ashes series, says the public have not been fully informed of what went on in Cape Town.

"Too many reputations on the line for the full story not to come out," he posted on his Twitter account. "[The] Cape Town changing room is a very small place.

"The truth, the full story, accountability and leadership – until the public get this, Australian cricket is in deep s***."

CA chief executive James Sutherland said "significant sanctions" are being considered for Smith, Bancroft and Warner and the punishment will be announced in the next 24 hours.

Tim Paine takes over as skipper from Smith, while Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns have been added to the squad for the fourth and final Test which starts in Johannesburg on Friday.