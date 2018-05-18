Copa Libertadores Review: Corinthians advance, Penarol miss out

A Jadson hat-trick helped Corinthians into the Copa Libertadores last 16, while Penarol were denied a place in the knockout stage.

Jadson netted three times to see Corinthians to a 7-2 thrashing of Deportivo Lara in Venezuela on Thursday.

The 34-year-old produced a classy left-footed finish to open the scoring before doubling the lead from the penalty spot just after the half-hour mark.

Jose Miguel Reyes brought Deportivo back into the contest on the stroke of half-time, firing into the roof of the net from an angle.

But Jadson completed his hat-trick shortly after the break with another brilliant finish, side-footing a half-volley into the corner.

Sidcley made it 4-1 for Corinthians before Jesus Hernandez scored Deportivo's second, but the visitors sealed their win through Angel Romero and Junior Dutra – the latter coming off the bench to score in the 100th and 101st minutes.

With the result, Corinthians moved three points clear atop Group 7, securing a spot in the knockout stage.

Millonarios and Independiente drew 1-1 in Bogota, with the latter in second and well-placed to advance.

In Group 3, Penarol finished third despite claiming a 2-0 win at home to The Strongest.

The Uruguayan giants needed a win and for Atletico Tucuman to lose at group winners Libertad, but the Argentine outfit held on for a 0-0 draw with 10 men.