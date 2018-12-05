Denis Suarez scored twice as Barcelona eased into the Copa del Rey last 16 by seeing off minnows Cultural Leonesa 4-1 at Camp Nou.

Ernesto Valverde's side relied on a last-gasp goal from Clement Lenglet to win the first leg, but endured no such difficulties in overcoming their Segunda Division B opponents en route to a 5-1 aggregate triumph this time around.

Munir El Haddadi's sublime 18th-minute effort got Barca up and running, with Suarez swiftly making it two before Malcom put the holders out of sight before half-time thanks to a third assist from Ivan Rakitic.

Jasper Cillessen's error enabled Josep Sene to haul one back for Cultural, but there was no danger of a comeback, with Suarez's second capping a comfortable passage through to the last 16.

Cultural started well, Adrian Mance forcing Cillessen into an early save, but it did not take long for Barca to exert their dominance – Munir spinning clear of his marker in the area to arrow in a high finish.

Munir hit the base of the upright when one-on-one with Jorge Palatsi, though Cultural's goalkeeper was soon beaten again when, having latched onto Rakitic's sublime pass, Suarez placed a neat effort into the bottom-right corner.

Rakitic had his third assist two minutes before the interval with a delicate cross into the unmarked Malcom, who clinically headed home.

Cultural's battling display was rewarded nine minutes into the second half, Cillessen's fumble falling kindly for Jose Manuel Alonso, whose cut-back was tucked home by Sene.

But Barca had the final say when Suarez latched onto Riqui Puig's disguised pass to add further gloss to a convincing win.