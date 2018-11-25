Soufiane Rahimi grabbed a brace as Moroccan side Raja Casablanca took a comprehensive 3-0 lead against Congolese side AS Vita in the in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup final.

Three goals in the second half turned the contest in the favour of Raja who were buoyed by a rowdy home support. After struggling in the first half, Raja opened the scoring two minutes after the break with Rahimi tapping in from close range. Just after the hour mark, Rahmi was on the spot again to double the Moroccan sides advantage.

Five minutes later Vita were reduced to ten men as Yannick Bangala picked up a second yellow for a clumsy challenge on Mahmoud Benhalib, who stepped up and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom left-hand corner. Raja will now head to Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa in a weeks time to see if they can hold onto their advantage and lift the CAF Confederation Cup.