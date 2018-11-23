A win at Nuremberg last time out had ended a four-match losing streak for Stuttgart, but Volland struck twice in the final quarter-hour to drag Leverkusen away from the bottom three.

The 26-year-old striker nodded the ball into the bottom corner to give the home side a 76th-minute lead, before a magnificent left-footed volley seven minutes from time sealed the win.

Volland has now scored four goals in his last five matches after a difficult start to the season.

Reigning champions Bayern Munich and their under-fire coach Niko Kovac host Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday, while league leaders Borussia Dortmund visit Mainz.

