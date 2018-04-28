Bayer Leverkusen missed a chance to break back into the top four as they were stunned 1-0 by mid-table Stuttgart.

Leverkusen started the stronger, were awarded a penalty on the 17th minute when the video referee adjudged that Baumgartl handled the ball in the area. Stuttgart keeper Ron-Robert Zieler was the hero for his side as he saved Lucas Alario penalty.

The hosts pushed for an opener in the second half, with Jamaican striker Leon Bailey going close on a number of occasions. Whilst Kevin Volland and Charles Aranguiz wasted opportunities to take the lead.

Stuttgart then scored against the run of play 67 minutes with their only shot of the contest. Midfielder Christian Gentner sending a diving header past Bernd Leno. Leverkusen laid siege to the Stuttgart goal in the final stages, but Die Roten held on to pick up the vital three points.