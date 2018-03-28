How to watch- Bayern Munich Vs Borussia Dortmund- Watch Online, Streaming Information, Team News

Mitch Freeley

Bayern Munich can win their sixth consecutive Bundesliga crown on Saturday evening, providing results go their way and they defeat bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker, one of the biggest games of the Bundesliga season.



Bayern has been imperious under the tenure of caretaker coach Jupp Heynckes this season and could seal the title should second-place Schalke not register a point at home against Freiburg, leaving Die Roten needing just one victory away from the Bundesliga crown.



In Robert Lewandowski, Bayern has a striker of proven quality who will be relishing the tie against his former club. Lewandowski, who is the leading scorer in the Bundesliga with 23 goals is on course for his third top scorer crown. Crucially the Polish international enjoys playing his former side and has four goals from his last five games against Dortmund in all competitions.

As for Dortmund, they have the chance to temporarily halt the Bavarian's inevitable title win, and head coach Peter Stöger will be hoping his squad can emulate Red Bull Leipzig who defeated Bayern 2-1 prior to the international break.



It’s been a largely forgettable season for Dortmund this season, after crashing out in the Champions League and losing top spot to Bayern, after an encouraging start from Dutch coach Peter Bosz. However, a dreadful run in the league ensured that Bosz was given the boot, with the Dortmund hierarchy turning to Peter Stöger. Results have been solid under Stöger and the side has rallied in the league, although much too late to seriously challenge Bayern.



Dortmund has a star striker in the form of Michy Batshuayi who was secured in the January transfer window on loan from Chelsea. The Belgian international has immediately settled to life in the Bundesliga and six goals since his move make him Dortmund’s leading marksman for 2018. A goal against bitter rivals Bayern could further underline his cult status with the Dortmund fans.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter, with added spice considering that Bayern could be crowned champions if victory goes their way.


