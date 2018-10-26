The French forward has helped his team into second with eight goals in nine games and would have equalled a record if he had scored in the first five away games.

Thorgan Hazard did score in the first half from the penalty spot for M'gladbach to cancel out Nils Pietersen's opening minute spot kick.

Luca Waldsmicht put Freiburg into the lead just before the hour mark with Luca Hoeler adding another in the fourth minute of injury time.

The win lifted Freiburg into 11th.

On Saturday leaders Borussia Dortmund face a tough clash against Hertha Berlin while champions Bayern Munich will attempt to continue their mini-recovery after a four game winless run at Mainz.