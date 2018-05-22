Favre named new Dortmund boss

Lucien Favre has been appointed as the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund, the club have announced.

Favre, 60 has signed a two year deal with the Bundesliga giants, having previously managed Ligue 1 side Nice. The Swiss coach is no stranger to the Bundesliga, having managed both Herta Berlin and Borussia Moenchengladbach during his career.

Dortmund will now be hoping that Favre will be able to revive the fortunes of the club, who finished fourth in the Bundesliga this season a staggering 29 points away from champions Bayern Munich.